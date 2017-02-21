Protesters have blocked the tunnel leading up to Heathrow Airport in protest at the plans to build a third runway. Described as a "spontaneous" protest by police, members of the Rising UP campaign group used vehicles to block the roads on the main access road into Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3,

Similar groups such as Plane Stupid have staged multiple demonstrations against the third runway extension plans at Heathrow.

The Highways Agency are warning people to prepare for delays to their journey as they deal with the fallout of the protest. The drivers of two of the vehicles have been arrested for obstructing a highway. The M4 reopened at around 10:10am but there are long queues.

Laura Bedord, spokesperson for Rising UP, said: "Thousands of local residents are set to lose their homes and 300,000 people a year lose their lives due to effects of climate change, most of these being black, brown and indigenous peoples in the global south. It is the responsibility of those people who have the privilege to take action to take a stand with those most affected and prevent climate chaos"

"A 3rd runway will be disastrous for the climate: the extra 250,000 flights a year will emit as much carbon dioxide as the entire country of Kenya at a time when we need to be reducing Co2 emissions in line with the 2008 climate change act."

"The leader of the world's dirtiest economy may be a passionate climate change denier, but the decision to expand Heathrow shows that Theresa May is Trump's political ally in enacting this life-destroying extremism. The need to take action is immediate. We must fight this global rise in intolerance and stand up for social, economic and environmental justice."

An airport spokesman said: "Heathrow supports the right to peaceful protest within the law, but the safety and security of our passengers, aircraft and colleagues together with the smooth running of the operation is paramount."

A Met Police spokesperson added: "At around 08:25hrs on Tuesday, 21 February police were called to reports of a tunnel near Heathrow Airport has been blocked to traffic by protestors.

"Officers attended the inbound tunnel and found three cars blocking the tunnel, with three protestors locked to one of them.

"The drivers of two of the vehicles have been arrested for obstructing a highway. Heathrow officers are working with Heathrow Airport staff to remove the people locked to the third car.

"A contra-flow is in place in the outbound tunnel to facilitate the movement of traffic around the blocked tunnel (which is now empty), but motorists are advised possible delays to their journey as this incident is dealt with."