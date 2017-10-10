Actress Romola Garai is the latest in the list of celebrities to accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of harassment. The British actress has revealed that when she was 18, Weinstein auditioned her in his London hotel room while wearing just a bathrobe.

The Atonement actress told the Guardian, "Like every other woman in the industry, I've had an 'audition' with Harvey Weinstein, where I'd actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him."

"So I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory," she recalled.

Calling it an "abuse of power," the 35-year-old said that she had a brief discussion about the movie with Weinstein while sitting on a chair in his hotel room. "The transaction was just that I was there. The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn't have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power," she explained to the outlet.

Garai's accusation comes after a New York Times investigation published last week claimed that the Hollywood mogul has been sexually harassing women in Hollywood for more than 20 years.

Some of the other prominent actresses who have spoken out about Weinstein's alleged actions are Kate Winslet, Jessica Chastain and Meryl Streep.

Following the allegations, The Weinstein Company released a statement saying that the American film producer, who had taken a leave of absence from his company, has been sacked.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of the Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately, " the board wrote in a statement.