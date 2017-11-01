As the Hollywood sex scandal escalates, with more revelations involving A-list stars emerging daily, several women have now come forward to accuse filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual impropriety.

In a Los Angeles Times exposè six women have alleged that they were victims of sexual harassment by the Rush Hour director.

Breaking her silence model-turned-actress Natasha Henstridge, 43, recounted an incident that occurred in the nineties, in the early years of her career, when she was just 19-years-old. She said that after an evening spent hanging out with the film producer, at a mutual friend's apartment he forced her into performing oral sex on him.

"He strong-armed me in a real way," she said. "He physically forced himself on me. At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.'

Actress Olivia Munn recalled a similarly distressing encounter with Ratner, on the set of After The Sunset in 2004. She was asked to deliver food to his trailer and alleges that it was there that he masturbated in front of her.

"He walked out ... with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other," said Munn. "And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated."

She said that she has actively avoided working with Ratner since the alleged incident.

"I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner," said Munn. "It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit. You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore."

Munn, who had confided in her sister about the incident when it happened said that may women are reluctant to come forward to expose powerful figures in the film industry such as Ratner and Harvey Weinstein, for fear of the damage such revelations would do to their careers.

She said that when she spoke to a lawyer at the time, he warned her to do nothing if she was serious about becoming an actress.

"That did leave an impact on me," said Munn. "How broken do women have to be before people listen?"

Ratner 'vehemently denies' the allegations made by Munn and Henstridge, claiming he doesn't remember making any inappropriate remarks and dismissed the allegations as "a complete fabrication."

Munn's revelations have prompted other actresses to speak up in her defence.

Busy Philipps showed her support for Munn on Twitter, writing: "Olivia Munn has been saying this for years and he has been disgusting about the allegations and to her for years. He is a garbage human."

The other two women who were both extras on the set of the 2001 film Rush Hour 2 have also revealed that they were propositioned by Ratner.

Eri Sasaki recounted an incident with Ratner when the director walked over to her and ran a finger down her bare midriff before asking her to join him in the bathroom.

She alleges that when she declined he said: "Don't you want to be famous?" She says he continued to pursue her for a few days after their first encounter and promised her a line of dialogue if she complied.

Jorina King also claims that she was picked by Ratner himself out of a crowd and told she would be given some dialogue in the film if she accompanied him.

Other leading stars have turned to Twitter to express their support including Jessica Chastain who reacted t the Times story writing simply: "YEP."

Asia Argento, who said that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein in a New Yorker expose that was published in October, wrote: "Bad boy, bad boy whatcha gonna do when they come for you? @BrettRatner".

Amber Tamblyn, who has been one of the most vocal allies for victims willing to share their stories, wrote: "I know a woman who was too scared to go on record for this story. I stand with them all. This is not easy to do."

While police investigate over 40 allegations of sexual assault, harassment and rape against Harvey Weinstein, more accounts of men exploiting their position for their own sexual gratification are emerging daily.

Fans of Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman have been left reeling after both A-list stars apologised after accusers came forward with details of disturbing encounters with the actors.