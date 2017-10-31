Neither Adam Lallana nor Sadio Mane will feature for Liverpool in their next two matches against NK Maribor and West Ham United, although Jurgen Klopp remains very optimistic that the duo will be available to return after the upcoming international break.

Attacking midfielder Lallana has yet to play at all in 2017-18 after being ruled out for a "significant period of time" due to a ruptured tendon in his left thigh sustained during pre-season.

The former Southampton captain, who did not undergo surgery, reported for outdoor running at Melwood last month after working in the gym and was later dispatched to a specialist clinic in Qatar in order to continue his rehabilitation.

Influential forward Mane, meanwhile, had scored three goals in nine appearances before picking up a hamstring injury during the latter stages of Senegal's 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Cape Verde that was expected to keep him sidelined for up to six weeks.

Klopp revealed before Saturday's comfortable Premier League defeat of Huddersfield Town that the duo were doing well and that he hoped they could train throughout the international break.

Reports suggest that England boss Gareth Southgate is unlikely to risk Lallana for successive November friendlies against heavyweights Germany and Brazil, although Mane was controversially included in Aliou Cisse's Senegal squad for pivotal back-to-back meetings with South Africa.

Providing a further update on Lallana and Mane at a press conference held before Wednesday night's Champions League visit of Maribor to Anfield, Klopp, who was not quizzed on the progress of long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne, told reporters: "Yes, it looks good - both are looking good. Sadio this morning had kind of a clearing session before he comes back to training. We have to see how he will react. The session was good, I heard.

"Of course, he will not be in the squad, tomorrow he has more of a down day when he is recovering from today and then Thursday he should be in training, whatever that means. We will have to see then.

"Adam will be part of team training during the international break and then we need to see. But that means both of them are obviously on a good way but their way is not good enough to involve them tomorrow or at the weekend against West Ham."

Klopp has yet to decide if Philippe Coutinho or the much-maligned Dejan Lovren will return against Maribor, while Alberto Moreno and Joe Gomez have been dealing with minor knocks before the Group E clash against the reigning Slovenian champions.

Goalkeepers Danny Ward and Adam Bogdan remain sidelined, with the manager confirming that Loris Karius will make his fifth appearance of the season as Liverpool's first-choice European custodian. The German continues to serve as back-up to Simon Mignolet in domestic competition.

"Yes, there's no doubt," Klopp replied when asked if Karius would make his fourth consecutive Champions League start.