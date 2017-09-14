It looks like Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are keen to expand their family as soon as possible. Less than a year after the birth of their daughter Dusty Rose, the couple announced that they are pregnant with baby No 2.

Prinsloo, 28, shared a photo on Instagram showing off her burgeoning baby bump in a colourful bikini. She captioned the photo: "Round 2".

"Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family," a source told People magazine. "They're amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them."

Levine, 38, and his Namibian model wife welcomed their first child on 21 September, 2016 and the Maroon 5 frontman could not stop gushing about his daughter and the experience of fatherhood. "I'm so in love with her. It's crazy," he told Ellen Degeneres in February.

Behati recently opened up about the intense kind of love she experiences as a mother. "I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love," she told People. "And then you have a baby, and it's just next-level love."

Fans of the couple were thrilled with the news, and posted their best wishes on social media. "Congratulations for another baby coming up," one person wrote. "Hope it's a mini-Adam this time though." Another pointed out that Levine and Prinsloo's kids were bound to be really good-looking.

But not everyone seemed to be taking the news too well. A few fans of The Voice judge comically complained that their chances of being with the singer were dropping. "Adam Levine is having another baby which means he is that less likely to leave his wife for me," one fan posted.

"So upset Adam Levine is having another baby and it's not with me," another wrote.