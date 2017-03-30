Adam Thomas has reportedly quit Emmerdale after nearly eight years on the soap, but has denied the rumours on social media today (30 March).

The 28-year-old star, who formerly featured in Waterloo Road and I'm A Celebrity, has been a cast regular on the ITV soap since 2009.

It has been reported that Manchester-born Thomas wants to leave to host his own television show after being written out of Emmerdale in late 2017.

His exit may come as a blow to soap bosses, as it follows the likes of Kelvin Fletcher, Gemma Atkinson and Bill Ward's departure in the past 12 months.

A source said: "Adam's had a great time but he's spent eight years in the Dales and thinks the time is right.

"It's a headache for bosses as he's a recognisable face, especially after I'm A Celebrity."

Some of Thomas' storylines as Adam Barton on Emmerdale have included the break-up of his parent's marriage due to Moira's affair with Cain Dingle, as well as suffering a breakdown and committing arson following the death of his putative father John. It could be suggested that Barton's way out could include another mental health-related storyline.

Thomas has spoken out about the report, telling fans not to believe the rumours via social media sharing site Twitter. He wrote to his 311k followers: "Don't believe everything you read people" adding, "In other news who wants to be a guest on my new show," in reference to The Sun's report.

In related news, Thomas' fellow soap star brother Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street, is lined up to take part in this year's series of I'm A Celeb. According to reports, he is at the top of the bosses' wish list for the next instalment of the Ant and Dec-hosted show.

When Adam Thomas starred on the Australian-based show he was a huge hit with viewers, coming runner up on the 2016 series to Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

A source close to Ryan said told The Sun: "There was speculation before Adam went into the jungle [last year] that maybe Ryan would do it but circumstances went against that and Adam went in and did brilliantly.

"Fans would no doubt get behind him like they did Adam, and it'd be interesting to see if he reacts to the bushtucker trials in the same funny way."