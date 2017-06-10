Adam West who shot to fame as playing comic book hero Batman in the 1960s TV show has died at the age of 88, his representative confirmed.

He passed away in Los Angeles last night (June 9) following a short battle with leukemia.

Born William West Anderson in 1928 in Washington, USA, he began his acting career in the 1950s where he adopted his stage while working on a local children's show in Hawaii.

His big break came in 1966 when he was cast as caped crusader Batman alongside Burt Ward's Robin.

Despite the show running for 120 episodes over 3 seasons, work dried up afterwards with West finding himself typecast.

He went on to find success as a voice actor lending his talents to a number of cartoons including Scooby Doo, Family Guy, Animaniacs, Kim Possible, plus, reprising his role as Batman numerous times in animated form.

Last year he made a cameo appearance as himself in the hit CBS comedy series The Big Bang Theory.

He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, who said in a statement: "Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero."