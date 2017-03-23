As the magnitude of the London terror attack continues to send shockwaves across the world, Adele has paid tribute to the victims of the atrocity. The 28-year-old British powerhouse, who is currently on the New Zealand leg of her 25 Tour, used music to express her devastation and pay her respects.

Four people were killed, including a policeman and the terrorist, when Khalid Masood drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing into the gates of the Houses Of Parliament. A least 29 people were injured – seven critically.

"Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London," she told the crowd at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

"Literally I'm on the other side of the world, and I want them to see our lights, and to hear us, you know, we're thinking of them."

She went on to add that "it's very strange not being home. All I want to do today is be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone's fine but there are four people that aren't fine. So let's dedicate this to them tonight, and to my home town, which is my soulmate. This is Make You Feel My Love."

The Hello songstress joins the growing list of prominent figures who have offered their condolences in the wake of the tragic events. California-based Talk show host James Corden said he felt helpless being so far from home.

"London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city and one thing is for sure: if this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one.

"Tonight, we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe."