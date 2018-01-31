Adele has paid tribute to her "hero" in the most amazing way possible.

Taking to social media, the 29-year-old shared a photo that reveals her transformation into her music icon, the legendary Dolly Parton, who has numerous hits to her name, including Jolene, Island In The Stream among others. Seventy-two-year-old Parton is godmother to music sensation Miley Cyrus.

Rocking a hollow guitar, the British singer is seen posing like Parton, wearing an unbuttoned white shirt underneath a baby pink suit. She teamed up the outfit with matching shoes and necklace. She also donned a curly blonde wig, without which the look would have been incomplete.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x," she wrote alongside the snap that she has shared with her fans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, fans are freaking out over the picture, with many saying Adele looks like Parton in the outfit.

A fan commented, "Omg. When I saw this picture I thought is you girl" and another added, "This is just amazing."

Another admirer said, "There are so many things to love about this I don't know where to start!!! @dollyparton I grew up listening to your music and absolutely ❤️ you!! @adele my daughter and I have become fans of yours together You're both on my favorites playlist."

"Amazing costume. Omg, the boobage!!! I have to dress for a 70s party next week. Wish you could help. I can't decide what to wear lol. You are awesome with costumes!" someone else said.

According to Billboard, Parton has responded to Adele's post on Instagram, saying, "And I will always love you!" alongside three heart emojis.

This is not the first time Parton has expressed her love for Adele. In an interview with Digital Spy in 2016, Parton expressed her love for Adele, saying she "would love to do something with her".