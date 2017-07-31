Adele may have found her true calling in life after undertaking more charity work in London over the weekend. The Someone Like You diva was spotted visiting volunteers at the IntoUniversity education centre in Kensington on 19 July confirming reports that she is throwing herself into philanthropy after cancelling her world tour.

One volunteer, Padrinio Blaque, documented his meeting with Adele, 29, in a YouTube clip in which he described their meeting as "magic". Blaque also reveals that the superstar signed her autograph on his hat, although she modestly remarks: "You can't really see it."

Alongside a selfie of the pair, in which Adele is seen dressed casually and make-up free, Blaque writes: "Wow. I'm still trying to process the fact that I met Adele – the Adele – whilst volunteering for Carnival 2K17."

However, Blaque was subjected to criticism for sharing a video of his meeting with Adele on YouTube. The volunteer responded to the backlash in a string of tweets telling his followers: "This is the price of fame... I would like to address a controversy that is suddenly surrounding my Twitter later on.

"Please understand that in no way do I wish to be controversial at all! When filming, I was in the moment of excitement. Thank you very much for kind messages tonight. I feel slightly better. The jealous will suffer slowly."

Due to the controversy, Blaque has removed the YouTube clip – but has promised to re-upload an edited version later.

Adele's visit to the educational centre is the latest in a string of charity appearances the singer has made in recent months. A source told The Sun of her philanthropic mission: "Adele has always been very warm-hearted and she cares enormously about making time for people when she can. She's a proud Londoner. She's passionate about giving something back, but likes to keep it all low-key."

In June, the Hello singer visited the Grenfell Tower block fire site just hours after the tragedy and later spent time with some of the responding firefighters at their Chelsea station. At one of her Wembley Stadium shows that month, Adele urged concert-goers to donate to a Grenfell Tower fund and revealed she would be volunteering for relief efforts again.

It comes after Adele was forced to cancel the remaining tour dates at London's Wembley Stadium due to a haemorrhage on her vocal chords. Fears are now rife that the Grammy-winning singer will never tour again in a bid to protect her voice.

Fans will also have to wait a while to hear new music as DJ Fatboy Slim revealed Adele is struggling to write her new album as she is not "depressed" enough.