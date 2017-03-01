Real Madrid look destined to continue their long-term relationship with Adidas, with Marca reporting Under Armour have withdrawn their bid to replace the German manufacturer as the club's main sponsor. The news could mean a blow for the Champions League winners in their attempts to overtake Manchester United and Barcelona and make their kit the most expensive in world football.

Los Blancos's current €40m (£34.2m, $42.1m) plus add-ons contract with Adidas does not expire until 2020, but the La Liga giants have been reportedly trying to break that agreement in order to improve terms.

Real Madrid signed with the German sports manufacturers back in 2012, and have since seen the likes of United and Barcelona overtake them with much more lucrative deals.

United swapped Nike for Adidas in 2014 to become the highest-paid club in football after signing a deal worth around €95m a season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's arch-enemies Barcelona got a similar figure last year after extending their sponsorship with Nike in a deal worth around €85m a year plus incentives.

Marca reported last month that Real Madrid had opened talks with Under Armour to replace Adidas as their new kit provider, quoting the American company a new record-breaking figure worth £128.3m a year.

However, the Spanish publication now claims Under Armour have withdraw from discussions as they feel Los Blancos' s demands are too high.

Subsequently, Marca suggests Real Madrid will have no choice but to extend their agreement with Adidas, although negotiations will not be easy.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez considers the current terms completely out of date, as Los Blancos have won two Champions League crowns since they signed their agreement with Adidas in 2012.

Regardless, it seems unlikely that Adidas will match Real Madrid's demands to overtake Manchester United and Barcelona as the top earners in this particular field.