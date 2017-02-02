Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has confirmed that January signing Adlene Guedioura will be ready to make his debut when his side visit Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (4 February). Meanwhile, the boss confirmed that Calum Chambers has also a chance to return to action at White Hart Lane but the game will still come to soon for George Friend and Gaston Ramirez.

Guedioura, 31, moved to the Riverside Stadium from Watford on deadline day after Boro beat Hull City for his services, becoming Karanka's fourth signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of Rudy Gestede, Mikael Soisalo and Patrick Bamford.

Karanka expressed his frustration with Middlesbrough's transfer activity earlier in the week but the Basque boss looked much happier on Thursday – as believes the experience of the former Watford midfielder can help Boro to stay in the Premier League.

"I think he can be involved. He's played African Cup of Nations. I know him because we've played against him a few times. He gives us experience and quality. He has played before in the Premier League and it's important for us. He's a good lad. He wanted to join us. He'll be important," Karanka confirmed in the press conference ahead of the trip to Tottenham.

"After the transfer window always I say my squad is the best in the world. It's easy to say that when you've been working with players for three years. The nucleus is more or less the same. When they go to the training ground and the pitch to do their best, I have to be pleased. We don't have distractions and now when I go to my office I believe they are the best players in the world."

"I have always been happy (here), especially when I've been working for three years to get in this position. We knew it was going to be difficult but If you look at the table we are in the same position and same points as the team who won the title last season. I am really positive."

Elsewhere, the boss provided a positive update on Chamber's recovery from his foot injury, although failing to confirm whether the Arsenal loanee will be fully fit to return to action against Tottenham.

"Callum trained with us on Wednesday, but couldn't train Thursday so we don't know yet. I hope he will be able to travel, but I'll speak with the doctor and we will see where we are," Karanka said.

Karanka, meanwhile, confirmed that Friend and Gaston Ramirez will remain on the sidelines when Boro visit Tottenham, but adding that the second is fully committed to his side despite he tried to force a move to Leicester City during the January transfer window.

"Gaston Ramirez is still recovering, I hope he can be training with us next week, maybe Monday or Tuesday," Karanka said ahead of the trip to Tottenham. "Of course (he is committed). He will be important, and the best way for him is to play and show once again how good he is. He has to show to everybody how good he is. He showed this last season and this season."