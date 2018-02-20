A post shared by frank_n_kitten (@frank_n_kitten) on Feb 19, 2018 at 12:35am PST

A kitten with some unusual appendages is making headlines in Australia after finally finding a loving family to take him in.

Three-month-old Frankie, short from Frankenkitten, was found with a deformed eye that had to be removed along with an extra set of ears.

The domestic shorthair was rescued from under a house in Geelong, Australia and brought to the local animal welfare sanctuary where his right eye was removed.

Georgie Anderson adopted the interesting looking kitten, telling the Geelong Advertiser that Frankie and her three-year-old son have quickly become firm friends. Though Anderson added that no one seems sure about the condition that left Frankie with twice as many ears as usual.

The purring cutie even has his own Instagram page now, documenting the daily struggles of kitten life along with Anderson's own struggle to get him to wear an eyepatch over his sewn up eye.

"Mum spends hours trying to make an eyepatch that will stay on my head. I say, not today woman!" One caption reads. One commenter added that the extra ears reminded them of the faeries of Welsh folklore.

Still, most just want to comment on how adorable the little fella still is, however many ears he might have ended up with.