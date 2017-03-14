As blizzards continue to cause havoc across the northeastern US, help is at hand from an unlikely source: adult website Pornhub.

The controversial porn site has sent out around two dozen ploughs bearing its distinctive white, orange and black logo to communities in Massachusetts and has promised to send help as far as New York and New Jersey.

"The Pornhub team understands that by this time of year, most cities have run up their budget in snow removal," Pornhub Vice President Corey Price told Boston Magazine.

Small businesses in the region who need help are being asked to email the Pornhub team at phubplows@gmail.com.

However, it should be noted that the service will not be available for private driveways.

A state of emergency has been declared across the region, where up to two feet (60 m) of snow fell in some rural areas and wind speeds topped 50mph. 6,700 flights have been cancelled, schools and businesses closed, and at least 100,000 homes are without power. Amtrak cancelled or rearranged many services along the north-east corridor and subways in New York had to stop due to icy conditions.

Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio urged residents not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. "If you must go out, do so for as limited time period as possible ... but the best thing to do is stay in," said de Blasio.

Due to heavy snowfall in Washington German Chancellor Angela Merkel had to postpone a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The meeting, scheduled to take place Tuesday (14 March), has now been rearranged for Friday (17 March).