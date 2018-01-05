AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley is hopeful that captain Barry Fuller will be fit for Sunday's (7 January) FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, while Cody McDonald and Jon Meades are also set to be available for the glamour third round tie at Wembley Stadium.

The League One Dons head to the home of English football - scene of their memorable 2016 fourth-tier play-off triumph - for only a second-ever meeting against Premier League opposition after moving to within a point of safety with a comfortable victory over Southend on New Year's Day.

Their attempts to go one better than a spirited 2-1 Steven Gerrard-inspired loss to Liverpool in January 2015 and end Tottenham's run of seven successive home victories against lower-league opposition in the world's oldest cup competition could be boosted by the availability of three first-team regulars.

Veteran defender Fuller (ankle) has not played since being criticised for giving away a decisive penalty during the Boxing Day defeat to Portsmouth, while striker McDonald has been playing through a fractured foot.

Versatile left-back Meades, who previously spent six months out following ankle surgery, missed the visit of Southend due to hamstring complaint.

Asked for a team news update before that David versus Goliath fixture against Tottenham, Ardley said: "Cody has trained today, so he's fine. Jon Meades has also joined in today after missing the Southend game so he looks like he will be in contention.

"Barry Fuller worked with the physios today and the injury is not as bad as first feared. With a little bit of luck he will join in tomorrow and maybe even be part of contention. We are not 100% sure, he got through training today so we will see where we go with him tomorrow."

There will be no reunion with his former employers for Dean Parrett, however, as the ex-Tottenham midfielder remains out with a groin issue.

Kwesi Appiah this week sought specialist advice on a lingering hamstring tendon injury that has plagued the former Crystal Palace forward and six-cap Ghana international all season and requires an operation that will presumably bring a premature end to his 2017-18 campaign.

"Kwesi's been to see the specialist last night," Ardley confirmed. "Again it's a weird one, it needs an op. Kwesi's desperate to try and do his bit for the club, he wants to try and battle on with it. Ultimately I'm looking a little bit more long-term and saying he's going to be at 85% probably at best.

"We need to get him right and make sure he's okay towards the summer and make sure we've got a top quality player on our hands next season."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is likely to make several changes to his team after playing two games within a 48-hour span this week, although Danny Rose (knee) is expected to stay sidelined along with long-term absentee Toby Alderweireld (hamstring).