The 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) will kickstart when the host nation Gabon take on Guinea-Bissau at Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville, on 14 Janaury. The 31st edition of the tournament hosted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will see 16 teams competing for the prestigious title.

Ivory Coast defeated Ghana to win the previous edition in 2015 and The Elephants will be looking to defend the title this year. They will face Togo in a Group C clash on 16 January. Egypt have the most number of titles, having won the tournament on seven occasions.

Manchester United last summer signing Eric Bailly, Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will be representing Ivory Coast, Algeria and Senegal respectively in the African Cup of Nations.

The final will be played at Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville, on 5 January and the 16 teams, who have made it to the group stages will be vying for a place in the last two.

Where to watch live

The first match of the day in the group stages will be played at 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The second match of the day will be played at 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.