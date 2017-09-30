UK rapper Yxng Bane was tasked with warming up the crowd, who had to wait over two hours to see the man of the moment and managed to do so with an energetic set that included his collaborations with Kojo Funds, his remix of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You and his latest single, Rihanna. When Wizkid - real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun - finally graced the stage, those that ever doubted his credibility as an artist were silenced. When your audience can sing your songs word for word, you earn bragging rights. "You know what Wizkid's problem is? Too much hit... too many classics," he told his adoring fans during almost every interlude before delving into another smash.You got the sense that he was inspired by other rockstars that had paved the way when he throw his sweat-drenched towel into the crowd and watched elated fans scramble to own a memento from the special night.With a bulging catalogue of hits, he wasn't short of material. His setlist could not be faulted for offering something for everyone – upbeat classics including Don't dull, Pakurumo and even ballad I Love My Baby, all made the cut.

Backed by his band, who paid homage to his Nigerian roots by preforming in native attire, he reminded the capacity crowd and those tuning in via Facebook Live, just why he is one of Nigeria's biggest export.

Fans roared with excitement when he brought out his "brother" and former Mohits star Wande Coal for a surprise performance.

Those that had paid for seats soon realized that they had no uses for them as they lapped up the singer's energy and danced away the stress of the working week.

Injecting some humour into his show, he offered his own impression of Roadman Shaq'a parody Fire In The Booth session. It was particularly touching for comedian Michael Dapaah who was celebrating the nonsensical rap entering the top 40.

He couldn't hold back his emotion as he prepared to perform Ojuelegba, his career defining track. The song, from his self-titled second album Ayo highlights Wizkid's struggles as an underground artist who roamed the streets of Lagos. Performing it for a second time he expressed his gratitude to fans that had supported his music from the very beginning and was witnessing history.

The gig, which was part of the organization's Albert sessions, and sees him join the fray of music legends including the Beatles, Elton John and Adele, who have also given stellar live (and solo) performances at the prestigious venue. He put his all into the performance and it was evident that he had waited his entire life for an historic night such as this.

Wizkid has struck gold with his collaborations with Drake. (One Dance earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Record and was the most streamed song on Spotify until 22 September- so it was only right he performed Come Closer.

As he wrapped the show, he revealed that he was determined to sell out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena next year. Fans that cannot wait until then to see him live, he will be joining will be joining Future when the Mask off rapper brings the Future Hndrxx tour to London on 23 Tour.