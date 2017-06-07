In what could be described as a horrific incident, a 23-year-old woman after being gang raped in a moving auto rickshaw by three men, who snatched her baby from her arms and threw the little girl out of the vehicle in India's Gurugram city, the young woman showed tremendous courage and returned to pick up the child lying in the middle of the road. She then travelled on the Delhi metro to a hospital, but unfortunately her attempts could not save her daughter.

According to reports, the woman's 9-month-old daughter was thrown out of the vehicle by the three accused when she started crying.

The incident happened on the night of 29 May when the victim was going to her parents' house with her baby. She took an auto rickshaw in which three men were already there.

They began harassing her the moment she entered into the vehicle and raped her for hours on a deserted road near the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

However, the woman returned to the place where the men had thrown her baby. She found her lying on the road.

She took her and travelled on a metro train to reach a hospital in Gurugram, only to know that the child was no more. But she couldn't believe that and took another metro to a hospital in Delhi, where doctors confirmed that her new born was dead.

After getting confirmation from the Delhi hospital, the woman returned to Gurugram. Her husband and police were there to pick her up.

Police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said, "Her husband and the Gurugram police received the victim from the MG Road metro station after she returned from hospital in Delhi. The police conducted a post-mortem of the infant."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (6 June), police released sketches of the three men and appealed to the public for their identification.

Officials have also questioned at least 50 auto drivers in Bass Kusla village near IMT Manesar, where the woman lives, and detained some of them for interrogation to discover the vehicle and the accused men.