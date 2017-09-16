Hector Bellerin has admitted there has been "lot of doubts" within the squad after Arsenal's poor start to the 2017/18 Premier League season.

The Gunners were forced to come from behind to clinch a narrow win in their 4-3 victory over Leicester City at the Emirates in the season opener. This was followed by 1-0 defeat to Stoke City and a crushing 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger's side bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth. The Spain Under-21 international full-back has stressed that there were concerns in the team after suffering two defeats in the first four league fixtures.

"After the four games that we've played, there's been a lot of doubts in the team and I think it's a game where we can put those things to bed," Bellerin told Arsenal Player, as relayed by Goal.com.

Arsenal will travel to Stamford Bridge as the north London club take on English champions Chelsea on 17 September. Wenger has seen his team register victories over Antonio Conte's side in the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Wenger's side have not managed to beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge since 2011. Bellerin is aware of Arsenal's poor record at Chelsea's home and has warned his teammates it would not be an easy task to walk away from west London with three points.

Petr Cech has stressed that Arsenal are keen to atone their defeat against Liverpool by managing a victory over Chelsea.

"We're playing Chelsea and we've beaten them three times in the last four games, so we have a good record against them, but we know it's always different playing at Stamford Bridge. They won the league last year so we obviously know they are a very strong team," he said.

"With [Antonio] Conte there, they work really hard, they do very well tactically, so we have to be ready for the challenge and we know as a team we can beat them because we've done it before. Now it's up to us to turn up and do things right.

"We've come [into this game] from beating Bournemouth with a very good team performance, especially defensively, which is what was lacking in the last two games. The team was really solid at the back, but the good thing was that from the striker to the goalkeeper, everyone was running in the same direction.

"That was missing from the last few games. We just need to play in the same way we've played before against Chelsea, in the FA Cup or in the Community Shield. We know that the team's really strong, but we know that when we play 100 per cent and everyone turns up, we know we can beat them."