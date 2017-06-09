Has our four-year-long election marathon finally come to an end?

Since 2014, every year in the UK has been dominated by some form of major vote.

In 2014, Scots went to the polls to vote on independence. This was just a poll for those north of the border, but you would have been forgiven for thinking it was nationwide as most of Westminster was semi-permanently camped in Scotland for the final week of campaigning.

In 2015, a general election gripped the entire country. It looked tight in the polls but ended up being a momentous day for the Conservatives and the SNP, while most other parties were left to lick their wounds. One campaign promise by the Tories was to hold an In/Out referendum on the UK's membership of the EU. Little did David Cameron know that this would cost him his job.

In 2016 that fateful EU referendum came along and the country, along with the rest of Europe, was left stunned when the UK voted for Brexit . This triggered the resignation of David Cameron and the rise of Theresa May – who promised not to hold a snap general election.

In 2017, part three of the saga kickstarted by Cameron's EU referendum promise and the fourth major poll came along, a snap general election. May saw the opinion polls and the low approval ratings of Jeremy Corbyn. It looked simple – a substantial majority was coming. How wrong she was.

And so, after four years of votes, three of which were part of the same interconnected chain of events, the great marathon of polls has come to end. We hope.

Another general election is still a possibility, with doubts over the minority Tory government and the future of May. Can she or the party survive until 2022, the next scheduled election? Nobody knows.

Nicola Sturgeon has been pushing for a second independence referendum, which she had hoped for in 2018 or 2019. However she has admitted that the major losses the SNP suffered in the general election could have been down to their stance on independence, the prospect of another such referendum might be, in the words of Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson – "dead".