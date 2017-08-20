Agent Ivan Reggiani has revealed that there have been a couple of 'concrete offers' from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels. Both north London clubs have not been particularly prolific in the market this season but are reportedly keen to strengthen their defence by signing Engels.

The 22-year-old came up through the ranks of the Belgium outfit's youth system, before making his way into the first team in 2012. His rise in form has seen him attract interest from clubs across Europe. The Gunners have already sold Gabriel to Valencia this season and maybe looking to strengthen their backline after suffering defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

While speaking to Italian outfit Calciomercato, Reggiani was asked about Sampdoria's interest in the player and possible transfers in the current window, to which he said: "I see him more in the Premier League, he's a player I would definitely invest in, because he still has a relatively affordable figure, about €10m. I wouldn't think twice.

"The only problem, as I know, is that both Arsenal and Tottenham have already made concrete offers. I think at the moment with Sampdoria there is no history for the player."

The Gunners currently have a host of players who can slot into the centre of defence, with Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Per Mertesacker, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers all vying for a spot. Nacho Monreal has also played at centre-back in the absence of Koscielny -but any move for Engels would mean that the Gunners have to move on a few players and make room for further additions.

Meanwhile, Spurs were the only Premier League side yet to make a single signing so late going into the summer, although that has now changed following official confirmation that they have reached an agreement with Ajax for full-back Davinson Sanchez. When asked if he wants three more players, an ambitious Mauricio Pochettino stated ahead of their game against Chelsea: "Or four. It's true, I am honest - I want four players, if it's possible. But it's not easy. We need time to work."