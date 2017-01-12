Kostas Manolas' agent has revealed that Roma rejected Arsenal's approach in signing the centre-back last summer. The Gunners were interested in bringing the defender to the Emirates and made a bid of nearly €40m (£34.6m, $42.3m).

Arsene Wenger was keen on securing the Greek international's signature, the player's representative, Ioannis Evangelopoulos confirmed. However, the north London club failed to meet the Serie A outfit's asking price and Arsenal ended up signing Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia instead.

"Roma refused an almost €40m offer from Arsenal for Kostas in the summer. The Gunners were really interested but Roma's demands exceeded what they were willing to pay," Evangelopoulos told Sport FM, as quoted by Goal.com.

The 25-year-old has played a key role in helping Giallorossi sit second in the table, four points behind leaders Juventus. Roma boast the second best defence in the Serie A after conceding 18 goals so far this season, four more than the Old Lady.

Manolas' form for the Italian club has seen him attract interest from Manchester United. According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the player and is willing to pay a fee of around £46.7m ($57m) after their initial bid of £32.5m ($36.7m) got rejected by Roma.

United are one of the clubs looking at the option of signing Roma's central defender in January. Manolas' agent has hinted his client is unlikely to leave his current employer in the ongoing transfer window.

"I cannot say where Kostas would like to play but it will be interesting to see which teams will come knocking for him," he explained.

"A transfer in January? There is no news there. There is no guarantee he will move in the summer but there will probably be some offers. But in general it is hard to predict anything in football."

Manolas is also attracting interest from the Far East as the Chinese clubs are also interested in signing him. Evangelopoulos has ruled out a move to China after confirming the defender wants to establish himself in Europe.

"A move to China? We are talking about excessive offers. The figures being touted are stunning but Kostas has the option to play at the highest level and I would say China does not suit his ambitions. Football in Europe has much more to offer than just money, like fame and recognition," Manolas agent added.