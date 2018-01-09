The agent of Roma goalkeeper Alisson, who has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, has insisted that his client is happy in the Italian capital.

Ze Maria said he had not received any offers from other clubs for the 25-year-old, who has conceded just 14 times in 19 Serie A games for Roma this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in signing the Brazil goalkeeper as both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to convince between the sticks at Anfield.

"For now, I haven't been contacted by anyone," Ze Maria was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

"New contract? Not yet, but he still has three-and-a-half years left on his current deal. We're not in a hurry. Alisson is very happy at Roma."

Alisson served as backup to Wojciech Szczesny last season after arriving in the Italian capital from Internacional. With Szczesny joining Juventus last summer, Alisson has taken over as first team goalkeeper at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Taking stock, [2017] was a very positive year for me at Roma and with the national team," Alisson was reported as saying on 3 January.

"I took the number 1 shirt, which is what I wanted, to be the starter in every match. It was a special year for me.

"I was waiting for this year. Last season, I didn't play much but I worked so hard to get myself ready. When Roma bought me, I was ready, I'd have played well, even right away.

"I had faith and I want to keep doing well for Roma."

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is in contention to be England's first-choice stopper at the World Cup in Russia.

The Reds completed the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75m ($102m) last week, while playmaker Philippe Coutinho has been sold to Barcelona for £142m.