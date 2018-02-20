Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir – linked with Arsenal in the past – could leave the Ligue 1 club in the summer, but nothing is certain at the moment, the midfielder's agent has revealed.

Fekir has been in sensational form for the French club this season, scoring 21 goals and providing five assists in his 31 appearances in all competitions so far.

The attacking midfielder has played a key role in helping them to fourth place in the league table and despite being 19 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, they are still in contention to challenge for second and third. Lyon are also favourites to progress to the last-16 of the Europa League after beating Villarreal 3-1 in the first leg of their last-32 clash.

Fekir has been primarily used as an attacking midfielder this season, but he can also operate on the wings or as a second striker. The France international's performances have attracted attention from clubs abroad and it is possible that he could be a Premier League player next season.

Arsenal had been linked with a move previously for the midfielder, and he recently admitted that the Gunners were among the clubs he likes in England – the others being Manchester United and City. He also revealed that La Liga was an option after stating his admiration for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes made it clear that there has been no decision made with regards to his future at the club, but refused to rule out a potential exit in the summer. If Fekir continues his form until the end of the campaign, there is bound to be interest from the European bigwigs.

"Will Fekir still be at Lyon next season? It's too early to talk about it," Bernes told Telefoot, as quoted by Goal.com.

"We have time, that's the straight line. There are important goals and he is already in a big club.

"After considering my relationship with [Lyon president] Jean-Michel Aulas, we will make the best decision," the midfielder's representative added.