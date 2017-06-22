Anderson Talisca's agent has refuted any talk of the player's transfer to Manchester United after reports claimed that the player had agreed terms with United for a move to Old Trafford. The Benfica man has previously expressed his love for the Red Devils but the Portuguese club is ignorant of any deal involving United, releasing a statement to clear the air.

The 23-year-old can play in midfield or up front, but of his 33 appearances last season, 32 were in an attacking midfield role. Talisca scored 16 goals in the Turkish league to help Besiktas to the title, where he was sent on loan, and has attracted interest from a lot of clubs across Europe.

However, his agent Jesse Carvalho has denied any contact with United, ending speculation of any potential move to Manchester in the near future. The Red Devils have been on a buying spree this season, having already completed a deal for Victor Lindelof and are close to agreeing a fee for Alvaro Morata.

"I have no idea where that came from," Carvalho told Portuguese newspaper Record, as quoted by the Express. "It's a situation we have to see - to be consulted," he added.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently on a two-year loan deal with Besiktas, but has a €24m (£20.5m) release clause which can be triggered anytime during his temporary spell with the Turkish outfit. He recently spoke about his love for United and stated that manager jose Mourinho is also a huge fan of the forward.

"I can't talk about Manchester United. It's not just up to me," the 23-year-old told Globosport, as quoted by the Mirror. "It's up to Benfica, my representatives, who are dealing with the situation. Soon, they'll have news."

"I've had a good season, and Mourinho has a love [for me] that exists, I will not lie. It's a dream, something that all players want. As I said, his love is old and I like his work. He's a great coach and I hope everything works out," the 17-goal midfielder added.