The Metropolitan Police have charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with the Parsons Green attack.

Ahmed Hassan, of Sunbury, Surrey, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court later today.

He is also due to face a charge under the Explosive Substances Act.

Hassan was arrested on Saturday 16 September just before 8am in Dover, Kent, almost 24 hours after the attack which injured thirty people when a bomb partially exploded on a busy District Line train.

Many of the people injured in the attack suffered flash burn injuries, while others were hurt in a crush as commuters ran down a staircase at the busy station.

Three men aged 17, 25 and 30 remain in police custody in connection with the investigation with searches still taking place at addresses in Surrey and Newport, Wales.

It is thought to have arrived in the UK as an orphan refugee and had got into the UK after he was processed through a migrant centre in Kent having been at the so-called Jungle camp at Calais.

Two other men who had been arrested in connection with the explosion have been released without charge.