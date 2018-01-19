The man accused of planting a bomb on the London Underground that detonated at Parsons Green Station on 15 September last year has denied responsibility, according to LBC News.

Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, 18, made the plea by video link at the Old Bailey on the morning of 19 January.

He is charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP – nicknamed "Mother of Satan" – to endanger life. The Parsons Green terror attack injured 30 people.

However, the charge states that he intended a more powerful explosion that would have killed and maimed more people.

Wearing a pink sweatshirt and clean shaven he appeared on video from Belmarsh prison to deny both charges. He will remain in custody until a trial scheduled to begin on 5 March with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 23 February.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

