AJ Styles has said that he would love to square off with Randy Orton amid rumours that The Phenomenal One is being forced to fight at WWE SmackDown Live's Battle Royal. The match will see one star rise above others to challenge Bray Wyatt for the World Championship.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

"There are many whom I am yet to compete with. There are some Raw guys but one person I would like to lay my hands on is Randy Orton," Styles told The Indian Express.

Styles' choice of opponent comes after The Viper announced that he would not fight new world champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. Orton gets the right to challenge for title at WWE's biggest stage as he came out on top at 30-man-over-the-top Royal Rumble.

Styles, on the recent episode of Talking Smack, asked for a one-on-one fight with Eaters of Worlds, but his wish was denied as SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan told him that if he wants to fight Wyatt, he has to win the Battle Royal.

If rumours are to be believed, then Styles is being forced to compete in the Battle Royal as a part of the wrestling entertainment company's plans to ignite a feud between Styles and McMahon. Moreover, Styles will lose the rumoured fight and blame Shane for not getting a shot at the world title and their bad blood will eventually end in a fight at WrestleMania 33.

The talks about the rumoured fight between Styles and McMahon come after NODQ shared the match card for WWE Live Road To Wrestlemania event. "Madison Square Garden's official website is now advertising 'special appearances' by AJ Styles and Shane McMahon, which could indicate a confrontation between the two will take place," it said in its report.

WWE Live Road To Wrestlemania event is scheduled to take place on 12 March, which is less than a month away from Wrestlemania 33.