Ajax are trying to bring Gerard Deulofeu to the Amsterdam ArenA and are in talks with Everton over the forward. The out-of-favour winger looked to be on his way to AC Milan but the Eredivisie giants, who Everton boss Ronald Koeman played for and managed, seem to have stolen a march on Vincenzo Montella's men.

Everton rejected a loan offer for Deulofeu from Milan earlier this month but the club's chief executive Adriano Galliani is still trying to 'find a solution' with the Goodison Park hierarchy.

"I don't like to make predictions on what Milan could achieve this season, as I don't know the future, but what happened so far is very good," Galliani said.

"We are talking for Deulofeu, but there is no agreement yet. Everton know full well we can only do loans or with option to buy. Plus there are these pro-Barcelona clauses. Tomorrow we will discuss it and try to find a solution, otherwise we'll remain with the squad as we are."

Milan have not yet given up hope on signing the former Barcelona starlet while the Mirror claims there is also interest from Premier League side Middlesbrough. The Teessiders tried to bring Deulofeu to the Riverside Stadium in last summer's transfer window and with doubts over the future of Adama Traore, who is attracting interest from Chelsea, they may try to tempt the Toffees again.

If Traore did move to Stamford Bridge he would not be able to play for Antonio Conte's men until next season as he has already appeared for two clubs — Middlesbrough and Aston Villa — this campaign.

Deulofeu has only made four league starts for Everton this season and is currently behind Kevin Mirallas, Aaron Lennon and new signing Ademola Lookman in the pecking order on Merseyside. The former Sevilla loanee was not included in the squad to face Manchester City last weekend and is unlikely to return to the fold when the Toffees visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.