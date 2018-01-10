Ajax sensation Justin Kluivert has revealed the details of his conversation with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho that took place after the Europa League final.

Kluivert, son of Netherlands and Barcelona great Patrick, was seen in animated conversation with the United boss following their 2-0 win over the Dutch giants in Stockholm last May. In the days following the final, one Dutch publication claimed to have hired expert lip readers to transcribe their chat, claiming Mourinho told the winger: "I want you, you are the special one."

While those claims were taken with a rather large pinch of salt, 18-year-old Kluivert is reportedly a target for the Premier League giants with Mourinho a huge admirer of the player who only broke into the Ajax first-team last January.

But Kluivert has dismissed claims their conversation last May had any mention of a move to Manchester. "He just liked to see me. Mourinho knows me from the time that I was a little boy and my father played at Barcelona when Mourinho worked there as an assistant trainer," he told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad. It was a shame that I did not play during that final, but the road to it was a special experience for a 17-year-old boy."

Kluivert has made an instant impact at Ajax in wide positions, an area Mourinho is looking to strengthen during the January transfer window. Yahoo Sport claimed in December he was one of a number of options being considered by United ahead of the January window, named on a shortlist that also included Monaco's Thomas Lemar, Bordeaux starlet Malcom and Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund.

But while the Dutchman may be a target for the future, it would appear United are focusing their efforts this month on Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura.

Moura has already turned down other offers with his heart now set on a move to United. Mourinho is keen to bring the former Sao Paulo starlet to Old Trafford on a loan deal – but PSG are determined to offload the player on a permanent basis.