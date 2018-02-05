Ajax attacker Justin Kluivert has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United and insists he has not entered discussions with Jose Mourinho over a potential switch to Old Trafford.

Kluivert, 18, has managed to establish himself in the starting line-up under Erik ten Hag after making his first-team breakthrough during the second half of the previous campaign under former boss Peter Bosz, who is currently out of work after being relieved of his duties at Borussia Dortmund late last year.

The young winger, who does not turn 19 until May, has plundered five goals and provided three assists for Ajax this season, and his performances have inevitably led to interest from elsewhere - United are apparently in 'advanced talks' with the Dutch giants over a £10m move for the son of former Barcelona forward Patrick, according to the Mirror.

A move to United would whet the appetite of most young players, but Kluivert, who was an unused substitute when Ajax were beaten by Mourinho's side in the Europa League final last May, is not paying any attention to "rumours" and does not see a move to Manchester as the right step to take in the embryonic stages of his burgeoning career.

"The chances of me leaving are slim," he told Voetbal Inside, relayed by Goal. "I haven't spoken to Jose Mourinho myself. I know as much as you do.

"Rumours are always there, but Manchester United has never come up and I don't think it's a logical step. A few more years at Ajax? Who knows, we'll see."

A move to one of Europe's heavyweights may be of interest to Kluivert in the coming years, but the best place for the Holland youth international's is undoubtedly at Ajax, where he will be afforded regular game-time as they strive for silverware.

United already have the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to choose from for the left wing position at Old Trafford and the aforementioned trio would significantly limit Kluivert's chances of regular minutes, something which is just about guaranteed at the Johan Cruijff Arena.