West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans' future is no closer to being resolved according to manager Alan Pardew, who confirmed that the Baggies have received no approach for their captain from Arsenal or Manchester City.

Evans was heavily linked with a move away from the Hawthorns in the summer and speculation over a proposed £25m switch to one of the Premier League's bigger clubs has only intensified in recent weeks.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hinted at his interest in Evans last week but spoke of his concern over City's interest, knowing full well that Pep Guardiola's side are far superior to the Gunners in terms of finance.

It was reported recently that City had contacted West Brom about a potential transfer for Evans, who is in line to start against Everton on Saturday (20 January), but Pardew is unaware of any enquiry from the Premier League leaders or Arsenal and is becoming concerned about the lack of time remaining to complete a deal and in turn draft in replacements for the 29-year-old, who has 18 months left to run on his deal in the Midlands.

"From my point of view there is no bid so there's nothing to discuss," Pardew said in his press conference, per Sky Sports.

"On the other hand, we have scenarios that are going to time out if we don't get a bid for Jonny that's acceptable for him and us.

"Jonny hasn't come and see me this week so I'm in the dark a little bit. We haven't had a phone call from another football club and that's where it stands.

"In terms of our plans to use that money if it was to come in the door, that time is ticking away and that concerns me a little bit more."

Evans' future may be an unwanted distraction for Pardew as he bids to drag West Brom out of the relegation mire, but the former Newcastle United boss was keen to praise the Northern Ireland international's professionalism during the months of speculation.

The former Manchester United star has not tried to actively force a move to Arsenal or City, who are seen as the favourites to clinch his signature, and Pardew believes his commendable attitude is a true testament to his character.

"He's been terrific, in and around the training ground, everything. He has a core mentality about this sort of thing," Pardew said.

"Other players that I've experienced in the past, their emotions can get the better of them and they do things that let themselves down. You have to remind them that they're letting their team-mates down.

"I've never had anything like that with Jonny. It's a pat on the back really for him and the character that he is."