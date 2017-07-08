England continue to close in on victory in the first Test against South Africa after building a lead of 214 runs on day three at Lord's. The Proteas were bowled out for just 361, 97 runs behind the hosts before Alastair Cook's half-century put his side into a position of comfort on a tiring pitch at the home of cricket.

Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander had initially threatened to guide the tourists towards parity with entertaining half centuries. De Kock in particular make a mockery of batting at number eight with a fine attacking display with 51 from 37 balls.

But Ali took the wicket of Philander [52] and Temba Bavuma [59], who despite going to his half century added just 11 to his overnight total. South Africa had enjoyed some success with the new ball in the first innings but they were unable to repeat that amid some pedestrian England batting.

Cook and Jennings played watchfully and put on 80 for the first wicket before the latter edged Morne Morkel behind for 33, as he failed to enhance his hopes of partnering the former skipper on a long-term basis. Essex's Cook [59 not out] recaptured his fine domestic form by going to his fifty and alongside Gary Ballance [22 not out] England closed on 119 for one and in complete control of the opening Test of the summer.

South Africa's plight was compounded by the news overnight that Kagiso Rabada will miss the second Test at Trent Bridge after an altercation with Ben Stokes. The seamer pleaded guilty and will miss the game starting on 14 July. Their bowling attack was also hindered on day three when Philander was forced to go to hospital to treat a hand injury picked up while batting. An ex-ray has confirmed he has not suffered a break but he was unable to bowl when England began their innings.