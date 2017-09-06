She might be of the most popular faces on the prestigious Victoria's Secret runway, but currently its supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio's mini-me daughter Anja, who is melting hearts on social media.

Decked in a cute chequered-print bikini, the nine-year-old proves she may just be a model in the making as she poses alongside her famous mother in her latest Instagram snap. "Ending summer vacations the best way," Ambrosio captioned the cute snap, and followed it up with, "#beachvolley #calilife."

In the image, little Anja is all sassy, imitating the catwalk queen's one-hand-up-doing-the-peace-sign pose, while adding her own cheeky charm to it. The 36-year-old Brazilian beauty herself shows off her beach-ready body, posing in a pink halter-neck bikini top and tiny denim shorts.

No sooner had the mother-daughter pic hit the social media than fans bombarded the model's Instagram with gushing comments. "She's got the pose," admiring mini-Ambrosio, a fan wrote, adding, "Best teacher ever. She's got future, thanks to you."

A second user complimented the duo, saying, "Like mommy, like daughter." Another added, "Pretty like mommy."

Beach volleyball time aside, the Ambrosio girls have also been grabbing eyeballs with their latest ad campaign for Jordache jeans – a glimpse of which, the model even shared on the picture-sharing site.

"We've got the look! New @Jordache campaign with my favorite girl #AnjaLouise!" Ambrosio wrote alongside. The mother-daughter – first such duo to star in the brand's history – were especially roped in for the 40th anniversary of the label.

"Jordache is an iconic denim brand that speaks to a wide audience in a truly positive way," the model said, opening up about the experience of working with her little one.

"For me, to be able to shoot with my daughter and show her that we can work together and have fun only highlights my belief that women are creating more space and balance in their family and professional lives," Ambrosio quipped.