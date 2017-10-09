Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has said that it would be a big setback for the club if Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez leave after the end of the season following the expiry of their contracts. The duo have been heavily linked with moves out of the club with any reversal of their stands now unlikely.

While Wenger has not completely given up hopes of Sanchez signing a new contract at the Emirates, the Chile international's time at the club looks like it is coming to a close. The forward almost left the club on the final day of the transfer window to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City only for the £60m deal to fall by the wayside after the Gunners failed to bring in a replacement.

Both players are all but certain to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the current season and will be free to talk to foreign clubs as of 1 January. Manchester United have been linked with a swoop for the German, with Jose Mourinho a huge fan of the midfielder, having known him since his time at Real Madrid.

The pair left the Spanish capital within three months of each other, with Mourinho returning to Chelsea in June 2013, before Ozil moved to Arsenal for a then club- record fee in September of the same year.

Iwobi is, however, hopeful that such a situation can be avoided. He was quoted by the Sun as saying: "When they are fit they are unstoppable. They are both capable of changing a game or a season. They have a big decision to make.

"But it would be a huge setback to lose them because from the stats you can see we do need them for their goals and assists. For a team like Arsenal, we need to be aiming for the top four and we need what they bring.

"It will be great for them to stay. I've learnt a lot from them. Just the opportunity to even train with them has been amazing. They are two top class players with great experience having played at the top level."