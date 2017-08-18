Juventus defender and reported Chelsea target Alex Sandro has decided to remain with the Italian champions this season, according to club chief Giuseppe Marotta.

Sandro, 26, was a crucial component for Massimiliano Allegri's men last season as they secured the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final. The Brazil international, once a target for Manchester City, played 43 times for Juve last season, establishing himself as one of the world's best full-backs in the process.

His splendid form predictably did not go unnoticed; Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had made Sandro one of his top defensive targets for the new season, and the Premier League champions were prepared to pay a record-breaking fee for the defender in order to bring the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.

Juventus confirmed that Chelsea made a "substantial offer" for Sandro, believed to be around £60m, earlier this summer but have made it clear that they want to tie their prized full-back down to a new long-term contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2020.

Chelsea reportedly revived their interest in the former Porto star a few days ago, but Juve chief Marotta has seemingly quashed any possibility of a move this summer by revealing Sandro's desire to remain under the tutelage of Allegri for the new campaign.

"Alex Sandro said he wants to stay at Juventus and this is a real big deal. So we automatically rejected the sender's request," Marotta told Sky Italy, relayed by Sky Sports.

"As I said before, our will - today - is to not trade any player, but if there are any players who, at some point, ask to be handed over, we will obviously evaluate this opportunity."

The news regarding Sandro will come as yet another transfer blow to Chelsea, who have not enjoyed the most fruitful transfer window this summer. Conte has seen the Chelsea hierarchy spend clsoe to £150m this summer but has repeatedly stressed the need for further recruits, with Virgil van Dijk, Danny Rose and Danny Drinkwater all on the Blues' transfer radar.