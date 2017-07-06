Arsenal's latest signing Alexandre Lacazette has said he is delighted to complete a move to the club of his dreams.

The 26-year-old joined the north London club for a club-record deal while also becoming Lyon's most expensive player. The Gunners have refused to reveal the fee but Lyon say the deal is worth €60m (£52.6m, $68m), including add-ons. The figure eclipses the £42.5m ($55m) the north London club paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil's services in 2013.

Lacazette scored 36 goals and registered four assists across all competitions for Lyon last season and will be a key addition to the first team squad for the north London club. The Lyon striker has become Arsenal's second summer signing as they have already completed a deal for Sead Kolasinac, who arrived at the Emirates on a free transfer from Schalke.

In an interview with Arsenal's official website following his arrival, he disclosed what made him choose the north London club. "I am, of course, delighted and very proud too because Arsenal is a legendary club. Throughout my childhood, thanks to Thierry Henry and other French players, I always dreamed of playing for this club so today that dream has been fulfilled.

"Arsenal's past - I like clubs with a history. Also the fact that the manager has been here for a while shows that it is a stable club which I like. In addition there are quite a few French players here, which makes it easier to settle in. In my opinion, Arsenal is also the club that plays the best football in England so I really wanted to come here.

"I want to give one hundred per cent in every match. I want to show I'm worthy of the shirt. I want to do everything I can to make sure we win titles," he added, stating that he will do his best to vindicate the move.