Atletico Madrid have reportedly reached a verbal pre-agreement with Alexandre Lacazette ahead of next season, and now only need to do the same with Lyon to seal the move. Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona had been some of the clubs linked with the French striker in recent times, but Cadena Cope says he is instead likely to move to Diego Simeone's side – if their current Fifa transfer embargo is lifted.

Last July Lyon's president revealed the club had turned down an offer worth €35m (£30.3m, $37.8m) from Arsenal as neither the club nor the player wanted to part ways.

However, the situation has changed in recent times after Lacazette himself said, in February, that he had decided to leave the Ligue 1 side at the end of the current season.

The France international added he would like to play for Barcelona one day after revealing that the Catalans also tried to sign him last summer – before they opted to move for Paco Alcacer.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas later added the Ligue 1 outfit will not stand in his way if one of his suitors launches a big-money offer.

"If Barcelona or Manchester United one day make an offer commensurate with what Alex is worth to our club, no one will stand in his way," Aulas told the Daily Mail. "Alex has wanted to play in a great club and Lyon do not object. We are perfectly in line."

Telefoot added that Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund were closely monitoring the situation after the striker had enjoyed an impressive campaign in Ligue 1, scoring 29 goals in 35 appearances.

But Cope is now reporting that Atletico are expected to win the race for the free-scoring forward after the club reached a verbal agreement with the player and his agents during a meeting that took place in the house of Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin last month.

The deal would depend on whether Atletico manage to overturn their transfer ban, while they would also need to agree terms with Lyon. Spanish media suggests the Ligue 1 side will demand more than €40m for the player's services.

Furthermore, the report adds that Antoine Griezmann has played a big role in the move as he is a close friend to his compatriot.

The Atletico Madrid forward recently admitted that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Lacazette would be his dream signings for Atletico Madrid.

"I'd sign Alexandre Lacazette or Pogba. I love how Alexandre plays and he is a really good guy," Griezmann said. "The same for Paul – he is a great player and a good mate. I hope to play with one of the two one day."