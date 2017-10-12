Arsenal contract rebels Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could yet leave the club in the January transfer window, as there are no discussions planned with the pair over their future. Both players are in the final year of their contracts at The Emirates Stadium and manager Arsene Wenger has conceded for the first time that they may not last the full campaign.

The Gunners pulled the plug on an agreement to sell Sanchez to Manchester City on deadline day after being unable to secure the signing of Monaco's Thomas Lemar. Reports have followed suggesting Pep Guardiola's side will return with a £20m offer for the Chile international in the new year in an effort to test the north Londoner's resolve. Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves has also suggested it is possible Sanchez could join him in the French capital.

Ozil, meanwhile, is in talks with Arsenal over a new contract after reportedly being unable to find a club willing to match his £17.1m-a-year wage demands. The Germany international has attracted enquiries from Inter Milan and Besiktas, but interest has cooled in recent months.

"No, not at the moment," said Wenger, when asked if talks between Arsenal and the duo were in the pipeline, according to Sky Sports. "When you are in our situation you envisage any solution. It is possible [they could go in January]."

Another possible departure from Arsenal in January is Jack Wilshere, after reports indicated he was considering leaving the club in order to force his way into England's World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has made just three appearances this season after recovery from a broken leg and is concerned about future opportunities, but Wenger feels his World Cup ambitions can be fulfilled at The Emirates Stadium.

"I don't think so," said the Frenchman when asked if Wilshere had to leave in January. "I believe that Jack is in the best form that I have seen him for a long time. He is very close to being considered like everybody else.

"If he keeps going like he is gong on he will go the World Cup. I don't see Jack being fully fit and not going to the World Cup. He has played games since the start of the season and he will play many more."

One deal Arsenal have concluded this week saw Calum Chambers sign a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2021. The England defender spent last term on loan at Middlersbrough and has only made one appearance this season, against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, but Wenger is looking forward to his progress.

"He is going towards his best years now," he added. "I believe it's important we keep our young centre-backs, they blossom at 24 so it's important to keep them in that period."