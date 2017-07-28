Alexis Sanchez's future at Arsenal has been bathed in fresh uncertainty after the Chile international indicated his return to the club could be delayed due to illness. Manager Arsene Wenger expects the 28-year-old contract rebel to resume training on Sunday [30 July] having been given extra time off following the Confederations Cup - but his return is set to be postponed.

Sanchez's post on Instagram, which included an image of the former Barcelona forward with his dog and the caption "sick" came just hours after his belated return to the north London club was confirmed by Wenger on Thursday [27 July]. The Gunners star has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the club and has yet to indicate any interest in penning an extension.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all been linked with moves for Sanchez but Arsenal are unwilling to allow another player to leave during the twilight of their contract.

Though Sanchez, along with defender Shkodran Mustafi who also featured in the World Cup warm-up tournament in Russia, will miss this weekend's Emirates Cup during which Arsenal face Benfica and Sevilla, they are due at their London Colney training ground for the first time since the end of last season. But this latest message throws into doubt whether Sanchez will indeed attend the session or be asked to stay away amid continued speculation over his future.

The Sun understand that Pep Guardiola's City have already agreed terms to sign the South American for £50m this summer, having previously acquired Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy during their final year at Arsenal in 2011. However, Arsenal hope to keep hold of the forward and are even willing to allow him to leave on a free next summer.

With Arsenal are understandably reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival, the stance has sparked interest from the biggest clubs in Europe with Bayern Munich representing a possible destination for the forward. The Bavarian giants have however categorically denied any interest leading to talk that PSG could become his most likely destination on the continent.

But with Neymar braced to swap Barcelona for the Ligue 1 giants for £195m, it remains to be seen if Sanchez is still part of their transfer plans. Neymar has reportedly asked the club to explore the option of signing the Arsenal forward or Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho to accompany him at the Parc des Princes.

However, there has been no confirmation from Arsenal regarding Sanchez's latest setback and more details are likely to emerge in the coming days.