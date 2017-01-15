Algeria will take on Zimbabwe in the third match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Franceville, in Gabon on Sunday (15 January). These two sides are pitted in Group B, with Senegal and Tunisia.

The Greens have managed to win the tournament once in 1990 when they defeated Nigeria in the final. That has been their only success in the African Cup of Nations so far and they will be targeting for their second title in Gabon this year.

Leicester City star player Riyad Mahrez, who helped the Foxes win the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season, will be hoping to emulate the model at the King Power Stadium with the national side to lift the Afcon title.

The 2017 edition of the African tournament will be Zimbabwe's third appearance in total and first in the last six editions. So far, the Warriors have not made it past the group stages and they have a tough competition this time around to make it to the knockout stage.

Callisto Pasuwa will be hoping his side can create history by progressing to the quarter-final of the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Algeria to win

Betting odds (betfair)

Algeria to win: 4/7

Draw: 29/10

Zimbabwe to win: 4

Team news

Algeria

Possible XI: M'Bolhi: Ghoulam, Belkaroui, Belkhiter, Mandi: Bentaleb, Guedioura, Taider: Brahimi, Slimani, Mahrez.

Zimbabwe

Possible XI: Mkuruva: Machapa, Costa, Muroiwa, Bhasera: Phiri, Mushekwi, Katsande: Rusike, Billiat, Musona.

