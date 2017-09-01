Alicia Keys' makeup free photoshoot is inspiring her fans on social media. The Grammy winning singer rocked her natural look and debuted her multi colour braids as she modelled for the latest edition of Elle Brazil.

The 36-year-old songstress shared several photos from her shoot on the Instagram page and captioned it saying, Thank you @ellebrasil for capturing my true colours. Can't wait to come to Rio and feel all that magnificent energy, "adding lots of heart emojis.

She also gave shout-outs to several people including, "@earlesebastian @marciahamilton@chichisaito @zoltantombor@luaracalvianic @lucasboccalao@susanabarbosa @luciano_schmitz"

The 15-time Grammy winner continued to spread her message of self-acceptance, after ditching makeup over a year ago. She used several uplifting taglines on the covers: "Be Cool," "Be Yourself," "Be Strong" and "Be Real".

In the first photos, the singer wore a fitted grey roll neck with an orange design down the shoulders and arms. In the second, she flaunted a bit of cleavage in a yellow and pink jacket with the brown furry mutton sleeves and finished her look with colourful cornrows.

In another picture, the If I Ain't Got You singer is flaunting her natural freckles with a close up of her face and modelled a black outfit with an American Indian-inspired hairdo for 4th picture.

Fans are inspired by her makeup-free photoshoot, as a fan of her commented, "Such a natural beauty! :) your kindness takes it up a notch too :)" another noted, "Natural beauty at its best!!! So inspiring!! #TeamNoMakeUp ❤️"

Most fans have thanked her for being a good role model to youngsters. A user commented, "Such a good message to young girls."

"Thank you for being a continual role model to me, women, young and old around the world #beyou," another Instagram user wrote.

"I love your freckles! I have a little on my nose and under my eyes and I love them so much I don't cover them with make-up. I'm also doing thus because I want my teenage daughter to love the skin she's in. Young girls are always looking at us to set the example," reads a fan comment.