It's been common knowledge that director Ridley Scott is going back to the franchise's horror roots when it comes to upcoming sci-fi sequel Alien: Covenant. And when the official poster debuted in November, and the blood-soaked first trailer landed on Christmas Day, it became clear that that was, in fact, the case.

Now it seems like 20th Century Fox are keen on cashing in on excitement fans have in regards to the film's dark tone and hotly-anticipated scares, as the studio are developing a new virtual reality experience that will act as somewhat of a companion piece for the movie. Made in collaboration between RSA Films, the Fox Innovation Lab, MPC VR, the game will be available on all "major VR platforms" such as Oculus Rift, Sony PlayStation VR, Samsung Gear, Google Daydream, HTC Vive and so on. Scott will reportedly act as producer for the paid title while David Karlak will direct.

According to Variety, and The Fox Innovation Lab team, the experience will be "a dread-inducing journey" plunging the viewer "into the depths of the Alien universe." Those who take part are set to "discover the true meaning of terror as they navigate through horrifying alien environments and a story where every decision could mean the difference between life and death." Basically, this game isn't going to be for the faint of heart.

While it's likely to be the scariest VR experience Fox have ever created, it won't be the first. Nor will it be the first set in space either. In November 2016, the studio's research and development unit released The Martian VR Experience, which has since been seen on HTC Vive, PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift.

Given that Fox has described the Alien: Covenant experience as a "companion" to the movie suggests that it will be linked to either the storyline or the characters, however, that is far from confirmed. Set to reach both UK and US cinemas on 19 May 2017, the film centres on the crew of a colony spacescraft, who travel to an uncharted paradise.

Soon after they arrive there however, they discover the land is dark and dangerous and the "sole" inhabitant is android David (Michael Fassbender, reprising his role from the 2012's Prometheus). Although, in true Alien style, there will be some extraterrestrials lurking about to wreak havoc too, of course...

