Coleen Rooney may be on her seventh holiday of the year in idyllic Barbados, but she still had time to think about her footballer husband Wayne back home, who is currently in the dog house after being found guilty of drink-driving in September.

The 31-year-old, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, is still forgoing her wedding ring as she has been spotted soaking up the sunshine with her three sons Kai, Klay and Kit. All this in the wake of dad Rooney's drink-drive shame, in which he was caught driving home party girl Laura Simpson in her car.

The timing of the holiday was a double blow for Rooney, who turned 32 yesterday without his wife and children by his side and allegedly looked miserable en route to football training in Liverpool where he plays for Everton.

According to The Sun, former television presenter Coleen posted a birthday tribute to the football legend on Instagram stories with her three boys, stating: "We love you so much Dad! Thank you for all that you do for us."

The former English international forward faces three games in eight days while his family are on the Caribbean island. He was not allowed time off.

The married couple of nine years – who met at the age of 12 in the Liverpool suburb of Croxteth and began dating at the age of 16 – have been having issues since Wayne was stopped by police under the influence after a boozy night out in Cheshire.

He had been driving home the 29-year-old office worker to her home in Manchester, resulting in him being banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.

It was previously reported that Coleen's love of jetting abroad had put a strain on the marriage, as she last went to Barbados in May and has also been on trips to the likes of Mykonos in Greece, Italy, Ibiza and Portugal with and without Wayne and her children.

Just yesterday Coleen denied reverting back to her maiden name of McLoughlin after being spotted on the beach with a Louis Vuitton bag embossed with the initials "CM", claiming it belonged to her mother Colette.

She tweeted: "Stories, stories, stories My mums initials are CM ..... not my bag!!!"