US President Donald Trump's campaign team is selling bright orange, jack-o'-lantern-themed versions of his MAGA hats just in time for Halloween and the internet can't handle it. The hats, which are being sold for $45 (£34) on the president's official website, feature an embroidered jack o' lantern on the front and the words "Make America Great Again" on the back.

Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, tweeted a photo of herself wearing the brightly-hued hat on Monday (23 October) with a picture of the president in the background.

"#MakeHalloweenGreatAgain and order your pumpkin #MAGA hat today!" Lara Trump wrote.

Twitter, on the other hand, couldn't help but mock the new line of Halloween-themed merchandise. While many compared the hat's orange hue to the president's skin tone, others suggested a few creative tweaks for the hats.

"Trump camp misses irony of promoting an orange-faced Trump-themed hat," one Twitter user wrote. A second said: "If Trump wears it, it will be invisible."

"Is it a jacka**-o-lantern?" The Bachelor producer Elan Gale asked. Another added: "Does it come with a comb over?"

"Wait for the Christmas hat," a user said.