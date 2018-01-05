Apple has admitted in a blog post that all iPhones, iPads and Mac computers are affected by Meltdown and Spectre; two major flaws in computer chips.

Both the flaws, that could allow hackers to steal data, emerged earlier this week and tech companies have been scrambling to address the issue ever since.

Meltdown and Spectre flaws are in all modern microchips made by Intel and ARM. Together the firms supply almost the entire global computer market.

Apple said it had released some patches to fix the issue but there was "no evidence" that any vulnerability had been exploited.

"All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time," Apple said in blog post on the issue.

"These issues apply to all modern processors and affect nearly all computing devices and operating systems."

Patches against Spectre, via an update to web browser , will be released "in the coming days". However, Meltdown does not affect the Apple Watch.

Microsoft and Google have also issued statements telling users which products are affected by the bugs. Microsoft has already released fixes for many of its services, while Google said its Android phones, which make up more than 80% of the global market, were protected if users had the latest security updates.