A woman has reportedly come forward to allege David Blaine of sexual abuse. The unnamed woman, who is said to be a former British model, has accused the magician of "sexually attacking" her back in 1997 in New York, when she was just 19 years old.

According to The Sun, the woman informed Scotland Yard officers about the sexual assault six days ago and she will be questioned by detectives this week.

"The Metropolitan Police Service received an allegation of sexual assault on Monday, 23 October 2017," Scotland Yard said, as quoted by the news website.

"The offence is reported to have happened against a woman in New York between May and June 1997. Specialist officers are supporting the victim."

The woman has reportedly come forward with the allegations after talking to another former British model Natasha Prince, who recently accused Blaine of raping her after giving her a spiked drink at a party in Chelsea, London, in 2004.

"After I told my story, a British ex-model got in contact with me. I got really emotional and started crying," Prince, who quit modelling at the age of 24 and is currently working for a top art gallery, was quoted as saying by the news website.

The report from The Sun goes on to say that Blaine could now be questioned by the New York Police Department after the latest sexual abuse allegations. Meanwhile, Scotland Yard is said to be investigating the rape allegations as well and has called on Blaine to appear for an interview in the UK.

Blaine has vehemently denied Prince's rape accusation, saying that the time he spent with Prince was consensual.

"My client vehemently denies he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004," Blaine's lawyer Marty Singer said. "If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully co-operate because he has nothing to hide."