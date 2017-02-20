A hacker has reportedly defaced a website linked to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign fundraising. The hacker allegedly goes by the pseudonym "Pro_Mast3r" and reportedly defaced the site by targeting a server associated with Trump's campaign fundraising site secure2donaldjtrump.com.

The defaced website reportedly displayed an image of a man in a fedora and included text, which read, "Hacked by Pro_Mast3r / Attacker Gov / Nothing Is Impossible / Peace From Iraq." At the time of writing, the website remains offline.

According to a report by ArsTechnica, the targeted server is behind Cloudflare's content management and security platform. However, it doesn't appear to be directly linked from the Trump Pence campaign website's home page. The server, however, has a legitimate certificate indicating that it is an actual Trump campaign server.

According to Italian IT journalist Paolo Attivissimo, the server's source code does not contain malicious script, instead it contains a link to javascript on a now-nonexistent Google Code account, masterendi, which has previously been linked to cyberattacks on three other websites. In his blog, Attivissimo deemed the hacker "very amateurish".

The identity of the hacker still remains unclear. Cloudflare and the Trump Pence campaign team are yet to comment on the matter.