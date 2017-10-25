Another woman has alleged singer R Kelly of sexual abuse. DJ Kitti Jones has said that she was "forced" to have sex with women after moving in with the rapper, who offered her double her salary to stay with him at his Chicago apartment.

In an interview with the Rolling Stones, Jones, who is a divorced single mother, said that she "vomited" after Kelly forced her to have sex with his girlfriends who he called his "pets".

"Ninety-nine percent of the time, I didn't want to do it and I would tell him I didn't want to do it," she told the music magazine, as quoted by Vox.

"It was the most horrible thing. People look at it and go, 'Oh, you're grown.' No. You have to actually be there to know exactly what it felt like for a person to overpower you and make you feel like there's nothing for you outside of him."

Jones, who met Kelly in June 2011, was allegedly isolated from her surroundings, starved and banned her from talking to or even looking at his male employees while she was with the singer.

Soon after moving in with Kelly, Jones claims that she was physically abused and then Kelly set about "training" her during their oral sex sessions.

"He was like a drill sergeant even when he was pleasuring me. He was telling me how to bend my back or move my leg here. I'm like, 'Why is he directing it like this?'" she said, as quoted by The Mirror.

She added, "It was very uncomfortable. But he tried to make me feel special about [the trip]. Like, 'If I didn't really like you, I wouldn't have done that, and I wouldn't even be wasting my time flying you out, and I respect you.'"

As Jones could not bear the physical and mental torture anymore, in September 2013, she made up a story about needing to see her son in Dallas. Once in Dallas, she never returned to Kelly.

Kelly's spokesperson has rubbished Kitti's claims, saying, "Mr. Kelly is aware of the repeated and now evolving claims of [Ms. Jones]. It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr. Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults.

"As stated previously, Mr. Kelly does not control the decision-making or force the actions of any other human being, including Ms. Jones, by her own admission. Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived and defamatory."