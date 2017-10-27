Ace Ventura could be the latest beloved series to get the reboot treatment as production company Morgan Creek rebrands and states its intention to make a big push across TV and film with its library of film series.

Chief among them is Ace Ventura, the over-the-top comedy series about a pet detective played by comedian Jim Carrey back when he was at the peak of his powers in the early and mid 1990s.

Two films were made, in 1994 and 1995, before a far-less successful straight-to-DVD follow-up in 2009 about the character's son.

If Ace Ventura is rebooted however, Morgan Creek boss David Robinson has assured fans that whatever new projects are made will honour the originals, rather than reboot the series completely.

Robinson described the current concept for a reboot "as a baton-handing" situation.

He also hinted a TV series might be most likely, telling Deadline: "Because it's episodic in nature, about a pet detective, it also lends itself to a traditional single-camera series franchise."

Carrey's involvement is doubtful. The comic is on the cusp of a comeback of sorts, with upcoming meta documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which uses 20-year-old footage from behind the scenes of Man on the Moon, Carrey's biopic about comedian Andy Kaufman.

He also has a TV series in the works. In Kidding, a 10-part comedy series with a dark edge, he'll play an iconic and beloved children's television presenter whose family life begins to fall apart.

Among the other series Morgan Creek Productions - now Morgan Creek Entertainment Group - is looking to revive, are baseball comedy Major League, western Young Guns, and horror series Dead Ringers.

There's also Diabolique, Pacific Heights and Clive Barker's Nightbreed.